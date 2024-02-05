Delhi Police send 19 illegally staying foreign nationals for deportation

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have sent 19 illegally staying foreign nationals for deportation in the month of January.

According to the police, under the guidance of DCP Dwarka of the Delhi Police, the police units, including the Anti-Narcotics Cell and police stations in Uttam Nagar and Mohan Garden, collaborated to identify and apprehend individuals who were residing in India without valid visas. These efforts resulted in the successful apprehension of 19

individuals from various countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, and Ivory Coast.

Among those deported were individuals like Onyema Echi Agu, Jideofor Okelue,

and Eduka Timothy Akabueze, all hailing from Nigeria, along with others from Ivory Coast and Ghana.