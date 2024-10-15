Delhi Police seizes Rs 3.98 lakh in fake currency, arrests 3 syndicate members

NEW DELHI: A cate of the counterfeit currency note has been busted by the Delhi Police, leading to the arrest of three key members involved in the production and distribution of fake indian currency notes (FICN).

An anonymous source tipped the special staff of the Delhi Police, Central Delhi, about the syndicate.

The accused were identified has Jubair alias Sonu (26), Fazil (19) and Mohsin (19), all residents of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the operation, carried out on August 8, resulted in the recovery of counterfeit notes worth Rs 3,98,900, along with raw materials used in printing the fake currency.

The accused were apprehended with a brown TVS Jupiter Scooty and a white TVS Apache motorcycle, which were used in the commission of the crime. Additionally, a printer and other raw materials for producing counterfeit currency were seized during the operation.

The counterfeit notes seized were in Rs 100 denominations, neatly packed in 40 bundles. Upon comparison with genuine currency notes, the notes were confirmed to be fake. The total value of the seized counterfeit currency amounted to Rs 3,98,900.

The operation was initiated after receiving specific intelligence regarding the movement of key members of the syndicate.

The Special Staff team, led by ACP Suresh Khunga, conducted surveillance based on intelligence that key supplier Fazil would deliver fake currency in Paharganj, Delhi. On August 8, police intercepted two suspects on a brown Scooty around 6:40 am. A search of Mohsin’s bag revealed counterfeit notes.

Fazil and Mohsin admitted to their roles in the racket, stating they worked under Jubair, who was later arrested. Jubair, the mastermind behind the operation, learned the trade from a jailed associate and escalated production as his financial needs grew.

Jubair has a history of prior offences, including NDPS Act violations. The police found the trio had supplied fake currency multiple times. The case has been registered at Kamla Market Police Station, Central

