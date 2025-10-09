Delhi Police seizes over 2,500 litres of adulterated ghee, apprehends 2

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has seized more than 2,600 litres of adulterated ghee in the city and nearby Haryana and arrested two alleged manufacturers, an officer said on Wednesday.

The seizure was made on a tip-off that led police to raid at least two godowns on Tuesday.

The adulterated ghee was packaged under labels of many popular brands, the officer said.

Police seized a total of 2,651 litres of spurious ghee, of which 2,241 litres were seized from a godown in northwest Delhi’s Budh Vihar, owned by 38-year-old Rakesh Garg, while another 410 litres were recovered from Jind in Haryana from a godown belonging to Mukesh, another manufacturer.

The Jind unit has been sealed, and the alleged manufacturers have been booked at the Crime Branch Police Station.

The spurious ghee was supposed to cater to the increased demand for the ingredient in the run-up to Diwali and other festivals.

According to police, the suspects allegedly mixed low-quality ‘vanaspati ghee’ and refined oil to mimic pure ghee, using chemical-based flavouring agents, synthetic colours, and other unsafe substances in the product.

The gang sold adulterated ghee in branded containers at wholesale rates after producing it for about

Rs 200 per litre.