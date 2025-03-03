Delhi Police seize Rs 25L worth of ‘charas’

NEW DELHI: The Anti Robbery and Snatching Cell of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has busted an interstate drug syndicate involved in trafficking high-quality charas (Malana Cream).

The accused were identified as Ravinder (33) resident of Jhajjar, Haryana, and Sahil (26) resident of Rohtak, Haryana.

According to the police, they have arrested two traffickers, including a wanted drug peddler, and seized 882 grams of charas worth Rs 25 lakh. A car used for transportation was also confiscated.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ravinder and Sahil. Ravinder was wanted in connection with a previous case and had been absconding since December 2024, when two of his associates, Govind and Ghanshyam, were arrested with 676 grams of charas at Majnu Ka Tilla in Delhi. The operation was part of the government’s ongoing “Zero Tolerance” policy against drugs, a vision championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and emphasized by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Delhi Police, under the leadership of Commissioner Sanjay Arora and the supervision of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, has intensified its crackdown on drug traffickers through various operations across the city.

The ARSC team had been gathering intelligence on drug traffickers in and around Delhi.

Acting on a tip-off, ASI Sachin of ARSC learned that Ravinder was in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, to procure charas for supply in Delhi-NCR.

A special team, including ASIs Sachin, Sanjeev Kumar, Neeraj Kumar, and HC Mintu, was formed under the supervision of Inspector Mangesh Tyagi and Robin Tyagi, with ACP Arvind Kumar overseeing the operation.

The police tracked Ravinder’s mobile location near Nagchala, Himachal Pradesh. Anticipating his movements, the team set up a barricade on the road using government vehicles and available materials. Around 12:05 pm, a Haryana-registered car approached but, instead of stopping, attempted to flee towards Delhi

at high speed.

A high-speed chase ensued, spanning 74 kilometers. The police finally intercepted the vehicle at the Maura Toll Tax Barrier on the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border at around 1:20 pm. Following proper NDPS Act procedures, a search of the car revealed 882 grams of charas hidden inside the vehicle’s music system.

The recovery was recorded on video as per legal requirements, and the suspects were arrested. While Sahil has no prior criminal record, Ravinder was previously involved in a murder case.