Delhi Police seize 306.5kg of banned firecrackers, one held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police had seized 306.5 KG of banned firecrackers and apprehended the seller on Thursday. The police received the information about the seller through unknown sources at Mandawali Police Station.



The accused was identified as Nikhil Gupta (22) resident of Naina Mandir, West Vinod Nagar, Delhi. He graduated from Delhi University, however, he had been running a grocery store for years and was selling firecrackers at the back end. According to the police, they swiftly acted on confidential information about the involvement of the accused in illicit trade.

The team initiated the raid which led to the discovery of the substantial stockpile.

According to sources, the accused admitted to attempting to capitalise on the escalated prices of the banned crackers in Delhi.