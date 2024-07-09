Delhi Police seeks details from X on deleted post by TMC MP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have reached out to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, for information regarding a deleted post by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra. This request follows the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against her over “derogatory” remarks aimed at National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief Rekha Sharma.



Moitra’s comments were made on a video posted on X, which depicted Sharma arriving at the scene of a stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, on July 4.

The post, which Moitra later deleted, referenced a man walking behind Sharma holding an umbrella.

An official source confirmed that a formal letter has been sent to X, seeking details of Moitra’s post.

Although the authorities have obtained screenshots of the deleted content, they require additional information to proceed with the investigation. The police may also summon Moitra for questioning if deemed necessary.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police has been tasked with leading the investigation. Moitra faces charges under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which

pertains to actions or gestures intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

A senior police officer stated that the FIR was lodged based on a complaint from the NCW Chief to the Police Commissioner.

The complaint emphasizes the NCW’s responsibility to monitor and address issues related to women’s rights and protection. The FIR claims that Moitra’s remarks were “extremely outrageous” and violated a woman’s right

to dignity.