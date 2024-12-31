Delhi Police rolls out AI-powered security for New Year celebrations

New Delhi: As the Capital gears up to welcome 2025, Delhi Police has rolled out comprehensive security measures to ensure that celebrations remain safe and secure. From bustling markets to malls, cinemas, and restaurants, police personnel will maintain a vigilant presence across the city.

AI monitoring New Year celebrations will be a great leap forward in security measures this year. The most popular celebration hotspots, like Connaught Place, will be under surveillance through AI systems programmed to detect suspicious behaviour and alert the authorities in real time.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi Devesh Mahala said that the AI surveillance system, ‘Ikshana’ is designed with advanced 360-degree cameras and cutting-edge software that analyses crowd behaviour.

This system is integrated with the database of known offenders and suspicious individuals, allowing it to immediately flag concerns. If it detects any kind of irregular activity, Ikshana will send an immediate alert to the police.

There will be specially deployed teams responding to these alerts, who will operate in Yoddha vehicles, all equipped with anti-riot gear and advanced equipment to handle emergencies.

The Yoddha response vehicles will be manned by Delhi Police commandos, ready to respond to any situation, from crowd mismanagement to potential security threats.

These vehicles are an integral part of the enhanced security apparatus this year, ensuring rapid action where needed. In addition to technological surveillance, a significant deployment of police personnel has been arranged, including over 600 officers and paramilitary forces. More than 50 police pickets will be present alone in Connaught Place, while plainclothes officers will mingle with the crowds to discreetly

watch the situation.

Mahala mentioned that motorcycle patrols will add another layer of vigilance, ensuring the rapid mobility and response required in

such situations.

Police will also ensure security at key celebration venues, such as Connaught Circus, Khan Market, prominent hotels like The Lalit, Imperial, and Taj Palace, as well as parks, temples, and major tourist spots.

Additional teams will be deployed at popular malls, cinemas, and restaurants. DCP Mahala further mentioned that breath analysers will be used at various checkpoints to monitor drivers, ensuring safer roads during celebrations.

According to DCP Devesh Mahala, strict measures will also ensure that no one can hold unauthorised gatherings or protests during

the celebrations.

Section 163 of the BNS Act will be implemented, and no demonstration will be allowed without prior permission. Key locations such as bus stops, metro stations, cinemas, malls, and marketplaces will also be strengthened with paramilitary forces and Delhi Police officers posted strategically.