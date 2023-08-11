Delhi Police reward women under YUVA 2.0 scheme

New Delhi: In a remarkable display of empowerment and skill development, the Perception Management and Media Cell (PM&MC) division of the Delhi Police orchestrated a triumphant Certificate and Kits Distribution Programme for young female trainees under the YUVA 2.0 scheme.



This event, held at the Pink Women Post on Shradhanand Marg, Kamla Market, in collaboration with the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) and Training Partner IACT Education Pvt Ltd, marked a significant

step forward for women’s advancement. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Central District lent wholehearted support to this endeavor. The event was held on August 10.

A total of 29 ambitious women hailing from 15 districts were not just motivated but mobilised to partake in the intensive skill training programme. Among them, an impressive cohort of 22 women emerged triumphant, having completed their training as adept make-up artists.