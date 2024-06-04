Delhi Police reunites three girls with family

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police reunited three minor girls with their families in Dehradun after they ran away, influenced by social media and films, seeking freedom from family restrictions.

The girls, aged 13 to 17 and residents of Harbartpur, Vikas Nagar, Dehradun, were reported missing by Dehradun Police. Kotwali Police Station received information from Vikas Nagar Police Station, Dehradun, about the girls.

A special team, led by Inspector Jatan Singh and ACP Shankar Banerjee, located the girls near Kodiya Pull, Kashmere Gate, attempting to board a bus to Gurugram.

Dehradun police quickly took custody of the minors, ensuring their safe return home. The operation involved distributing 100 color prints of the girls’ photographs.