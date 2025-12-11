Delhi Police return 625 lost phones to their owners worth Rs 1 cr

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Shahdara team has recovered 625 stolen, snatched, robbed, and lost mobile phones worth approximately 1 crore rupees under the nationwide drive “Operation Vishwas-2025.”

The recoveries were made through intensive technical surveillance, targeted raids, real-time digital tracking, and sustained follow-ups.

Police officials said the operation is still underway and further recoveries are expected in the coming days.

“Operation Vishwas” was launched on May 1, to trace and recover missing mobile phones linked to various criminal cases in the Shahdara district. A dedicated Technical Surveillance Team led by ASI Deepak Kumar, along with Head Constables Gagan Deep, Tejveer Singh, and Manoj Kumar, spearheaded the operation. During technical analysis, the team found that several stolen phones registered in Shahdara cases were actively being used across Delhi and multiple states. Subsequently, 13 teams from different police stations and units were constituted under the overall supervision of the DCP, Shahdara, leading to coordinated recovery efforts across regions. Out of the total 625 recovered phones, 225 were traced using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal of the Government of India, while others were tracked through IMEI searches and Call Detail Record analysis.

The recoveries span multiple years, with 205 phones recovered in 2023, 555 in 2024, and 625 in 2025 so far, taking the cumulative figure to 1,385.

Police station-wise, the highest recovery was made by GTB Enclave Police Station with 221 mobile phones, followed by Seemapuri with 165 and Farsh Bazar with 54.

State-wise, 526 phones were recovered from Delhi alone, while 90 were traced to Uttar Pradesh, six to Bihar, and one each to Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.