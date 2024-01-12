Delhi Police Reshuffles Top Brass in Strategic Moves Ahead of the Republic Day

In a significant reshuffle within the Delhi Police, major transfers of IPS officers have taken place just ahead of Republic Day. The reshuffle involves the transfer of 27 officers, including both Special Commissioners for Law and Order, the Special CP Traffic Police, the Special CP of the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW), the Special CP Crime Branch, and the Special CP Special Cell.



The newly appointed chief of Delhi Police's Special Cell, overseeing critical investigations, is IPS officer R.P. Upadhyay from the 1995 batch.



Meanwhile, the responsibilities of maintaining law and order in both Zone 1 and Zone 2 have been entrusted to IPS officers Ravinder Yadav and Madhup Tiwari, both from the 1995 batch. Shalini Singh, who was previously in charge of the EOW, has now been appointed as the chief of Delhi Police's Crime Branch. Her position in the Economic Offenses Wing will be filled by Special CP S.S. Yadav.



DCP New Delhi, Pranav Tayal, has been replaced by Devesh Mahla, he was previously served as the DCP IGI Airport. This move comes in the wake of emerging threats, including the consecutive attacks on Parliament security and the Israeli Embassy. Pranav Tayal has been transferred to the Special Branch. However, Usha Rangnani who was serving as DCP Special Branch has now been appointed as the DCP IGI Airport. She previously served as the DCP Northwest district when the Jahangir Puri riots took place in April 2022.



In further developments, Dependra Pathak and Sagar Preet Hudda have been respectively appointed as Special CP Security and Special CP of the Operations Division, Hooda will also take the additional charge of the Perception Management and Media Cell.



Shalini Singh, an IPS officer from the 1996 batch, will lead the Crime Branch. H.G.S. Dhaliwal, the former Special CP of the Special Cell, has been assigned the role of Special CP Traffic.



DCP Dwarka Harsha Vardhan is now appointed as the DCP Central. Vardhan will replace Sanjay Kumar Sain who is now posted as the DCP Crime Branch.



Amruta Guguloth previously posted as DCP East Delhi has now been transferred to EOW. DCP Manoj C. has been transferred to the Special Cell, he was posted as the DCP Southwest.

