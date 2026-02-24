Delhi Police reserve 20% constable posts for former Agniveers

NEW DELHI: In a major relief for former Agniveers, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, has given his nod to reserve 20 per cent of direct recruitment for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment of male constables for the Delhi Police. This will open up new avenues for thousands of youth who have already served under the Agnipath scheme.

According to the new policy, one-fifth of the total direct recruitment for male constables will be reserved for ex-Agniveers. The plan is to tap into the discipline, training, and experience that these candidates have already acquired while serving in the defence forces.

Ex-Agniveers will be completely exempt from the Physical Efficiency Test. They will also get a relaxation of up to three years in the upper age limit. The first batch of Agniveers will receive an additional five-year age relaxation. The Lieutenant Governor has approved amendments to recruitment rules, enabling ex-Agniveers to apply for Delhi Police constable posts within the revised age criteria. mpost