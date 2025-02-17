Delhi Police rescues missing teen in Ggm

NEW DELHI: A team from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has successfully rescued a 14-year-old girl in Gurugram. The girl had been reported missing from Jafarpur Kalan since February 6.

According to the police, a case was registered at PS Jafarpur Kalan, prompting the AHTU team to launch an extensive search operation.

The team, consisting of ASI Rajesh, HC Upender, HC Naresh, and CT Mohit, conducted coordinated raids across Delhi NCR, including Najafgarh, Jafarpur, and Gurugram, under the supervision of senior officers.

The breakthrough came through intelligence inputs from HC Upender. The team utilized technical surveillance, analyzed 50 mobile call detail records (CDRs) and customer application forms (CAFs), and reviewed CCTV footage to track the victim’s whereabouts.

Their relentless efforts led them to Rajender Park, Gurugram, where the girl was found near Shankat Mochan Mandir in Durga Sweets wali gali. She was in the company of a suspect, a local resident of Rajender Park.

Following her recovery, the minor and the suspect were handed over to local police for further legal action. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the case. The AHTU Crime Branch is committed to rescuing vulnerable individuals and combating human trafficking with precision and urgency. Using advanced surveillance, intelligence gathering, and meticulous investigations, the unit ensures swift legal action against perpetrators while supporting victims. Its relentless, coordinated efforts play a crucial role in upholding

law and order.