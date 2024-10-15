Delhi Police rescues kidnapped infant from deaf-mute suspects

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested three people, two of them deaf and mute, for allegedly kidnapping and trying to sell a two-month-old infant in Tundla, Uttar Pradesh, an officer said on Monday.

Two more children - a five-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl - were rescued from their possession, police said, adding, a search is on for the parents of these children.

The action came as part of a search for an infant girl who was reported abducted from the Gole Market area on Bangla Sahib road.

“During the course of investigation, the team obtained and analysed footage from CCTV cameras installed at and around the place of incident,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

The officer said that a team saw a woman walking away from the place of incident with a small child. Footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras were analysed to trace the route taken by the woman.

The woman then was seen joining a man and going to Shivaji Bridge Railway Station with him, after which police lost track of them, the DCP said.

The officer said police identified the man as Rudhir, a deaf and mute man living at Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place.

“He gave minimal information about other accused, but based on the limited data, the team conducted raids in several jhuggi clusters near Ghaziabad Railway Station and apprehended the woman identified as Anita Devi alias Neetu,” he said. Anita Devi was found to have two more children in her possession, he said.

During interrogation, she told police she had handed over the girl to her husband Deepak Satsangi, who boarded a train to Tundla in Uttar Pradesh with her.

“The couple intended to sell the kidnapped girl. The team acted swiftly and departed for Tundla. The team apprehend Satsangi at Tundla Railway Station as he was trying to escape. The kidnapped girl child was recovered from his possession. It was discovered that Satsangi is also deaf and mute,” the DCP said. According to the police, Anita Devi has not yet provided any satisfactory reply regarding the parents of two children recovered from her jhuggi.