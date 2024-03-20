Delhi Police rescues 7-yr-old missing boy

NEW DELHI: A dispute with the family prompted a neighbor to abduct a 7-year-old boy, leading to his rescue and arrest of the kidnapper by the Delhi Police within three days of the complaint being filed. The police received the information through a PCR call at the Dayalpur Police Station.



The arrested accused was identified as Viresh also known as Veeru alias Bhagat ji (46), son of Mewaram, a resident of Nehru Vihar, Delhi. Viresh was the neighbor of the victim’s family.

According to the Police, the incident was brought to light on March 13 after a distress call regarding the boy’s abduction was made to the Dayalpur Police Station.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including kidnapping and attempted murder, as the accused had also attempted to drown the child in the river Ganga.

Under the supervision of the SHO of the Dayalpur Police Station, a dedicated team of the Delhi Police employed technical surveillance and local intelligence to trace the kidnapper to Sambhal.

Despite challenges, relentless efforts involving scanning CCTV footage, engaging local communities, and searching critical locations led to the successful rescue of the child and the apprehension of Viresh.

During interrogation, Viresh confessed to the crime, citing his motive as extortion to fuel his alcohol addiction. He also mentioned underlying family issues as a part of his rationale behind the kidnapping.