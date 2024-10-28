Delhi Police rescues 10 missing minors in co-ordinated anti-human trafficking op

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch have rescued ten missing minor boys and girls within a three-day period.

The police were informed about the incident through the missing complaints registered at the multiple police stations of the capital city.

According to the police reports, the operation involved coordinated efforts across several regions, targeting areas in Delhi and nearby states.

The rescues included multiple cases of missing and kidnapped minors reported from police stations across Delhi, including Bhalswa Dairy, Jahangir Puri, Narela, Jaitpur, and Sultanpuri, among others.

Each recovery was conducted under close supervision by senior officers and specialized teams within the AHTU.

In one case, a 16-year-old girl, missing since October 20, was traced to a village in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh.

The operation was executed by a team led by ASI Balraj and HC Amit from the Bhalswa Dairy police station.

Another notable case involved two 14-year-old girls from Jahangir Puri, who were found at the Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Delhi.

This mission was carried out by Inspector Manoj Dahiya and his team, successfully bringing the minors back to safety.

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old girl missing from Narela was recovered from Kharkhoda in Sonipat, Haryana, by the AHTU team, led by Inspector Dahiya.

Another 14-year-old girl reported missing from Jaitpur was located within Delhi itself, while yet another 16-year-old from Bhalswa Dairy was found after extensive searches in Delhi NCR and Haryana areas, including Tikri Border and Bahadurgarh.

The unit also traced a 16-year-old girl missing from Welcome, Delhi, found in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in the company of a suspect, who has been taken into custody.

The final leg of the operation led to the recovery of three minor boys. One, aged 16, was rescued from Jahangir Puri, while two others, aged 15 and 16, were located in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, with coordinated efforts by Inspector Dahiya’s team.

The AHTU and Crime Branch continue their dedicated efforts to combat human trafficking and provide safe recovery for vulnerable minors in distress across Delhi and its neighboring states.