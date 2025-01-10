Delhi Police rescue missing minor girl within 24 hours

NEW DELHI: In a significant achievement, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has successfully rescued a missing minor girl within 24 hours of the case being registered.

The police were informed about the incident through a missing persons complaint registered at the Budh Vihar Police Station. According to the police, the 16-year-old victim, who had been reported missing or kidnapped, was located near BSA Hospital in Rohini, Delhi.

The case was registered on January 5, 2024, under Section 137(2) BNS at the Budh Vihar Police Station, District Rohini. Prompt action by the AHTU team ensured the swift rescue of the victim, showcasing the efficiency and commitment of the police force in tackling such critical cases.

Under the leadership of Inspector Manoj Dahiya and close supervision of ACP Arun Chauhan, the operation involved a coordinated effort by ASI Gopal Krishan, W/HC Sweety, and Constable Dharamraj.

Acting on specific information provided by ASI Gopal Krishan, the team conducted detailed local inquiries and utilised advanced technical surveillance to pinpoint the girl’s location. The operation entailed multiple raids near BSA Hospital, where the minor was ultimately recovered. The team’s meticulous planning and execution were pivotal in ensuring the girl’s safety.

The quick recovery highlights the importance of prompt action and coordination in resolving cases involving vulnerable individuals.

Inspector Dahiya praised his team for their diligence and dedication, emphasizing their use of both modern technology and traditional investigative methods. The close supervision and guidance provided by ACP Arun Chauhan further strengthened the

operation’s success.

This swift recovery sends a strong message about the Delhi Police’s commitment to addressing human trafficking and related crimes. It also underscores the crucial role of community cooperation and timely information in aiding law enforcement efforts.

The AHTU’s success is expected to inspire continued vigilance against such crimes, as authorities urge citizens to report suspicious

activities promptly.