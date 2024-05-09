Delhi Police rescue abducted girl, apprehend kidnapper

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested a kidnapper who abducted an eight-year-old girl from Kotla Mubarakpur to alleviate his loneliness.



The police were informed about the incident through a PCR call at the Kotla Mubarak Pur Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Arjun alias Umar (28) son of Chunni Lal, a resident of Jhuggi, Andheria Mod, Mehrauli, New Delhi.

According to the Police, the ordeal began on Monday, when the police received a distress call about the disappearance of the girl.

According to her father, she was last seen playing near their home in Wazir Nagar, KM Pur.

Following the PCR call, a case was registered, and a detailed investigation was launched, spearheaded by the team of the Delhi Police.

Utilising CCTV footage from various locations, including Bapu Park and South Extension, the police traced the suspect’s movements.

He was seen with the girl at Qutub Minar Metro Station and was last spotted boarding a bus from the Andheria Mod Bus Stand, which led to his arrest and the girl’s rescue from his temporary residence.

The girl has since been safely returned to her family.