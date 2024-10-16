Delhi Police registers FIR, begins probe in 7 hoax threats to flights

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have registered an FIR regarding bomb threats to several domestic and international flights over the past two days and have launched an investigation.

An Akasa Air flight bound for Bengaluru, carrying over 180 passengers, was forced to return to the national capital due to a bomb threat.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani reported that the airport police have responded to seven bomb threat incidents this month, all of which were confirmed as hoaxes following thorough inspections. Legal action is being pursued against those responsible for these false alarms to uphold passenger safety. Sources indicate that an FIR has been filed at the IGI Airport Police Station after various flights received threats via a social media handle.

Police have identified the individuals operating the account and are working to apprehend them. Meanwhile, the issue of multiple hoax threats was discussed in a

parliamentary committee meeting, with assurances that action will be taken against the

culprits.