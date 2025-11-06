Delhi Police registers 90 e-FIRs in 4 days under new cyber fraud system

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered over 90 e-FIRs related to cyber frauds involving sums of Rs 1 lakh and above within just four days of launching its new automatic registration system for financial crime cases.

Implemented across all police stations from November 1, the initiative marks a major step in the Capital’s efforts to tackle the surge in online scams.

According to a senior police officer, the system now automatically registers e-FIRs in cases of financial cheating of Rs 1 lakh or more, thereby eliminating procedural delays. Previously, only frauds involving Rs 10 lakh or above were registered automatically.

“In the past four days, around 90 FIRs have been registered. Most involve cheating on the pretext of enhancing credit card limits, providing fake loans, or offering fraudulent investment schemes,” the officer said.

Under the new mechanism, once an e-FIR is filed, it is automatically transferred to the cyber police station of the respective district for investigation. Local police stations will also assist in the probe to ensure faster resolution and better coordination between field officers and cyber units.

Last week, the Delhi Police had announced that, from November 1, any cyber financial fraud complaint involving Rs 1 lakh or more would mandatorily result in an e-FIR. The move aims to simplify the reporting process for victims of online crimes such as phishing, investment fraud, and digital payment scams, which have seen a sharp rise in recent years.

Earlier, complainants had to approach the National Cyber Helpline (1930) or visit the cybercrime portal to lodge complaints. Now, victims can directly approach any police station in Delhi, each of which has been equipped with an Integrated Help Desk to ensure prompt registration of complaints and prevent delays.

“From November 1, a complainant can visit any police station where staff at the Integrated Help Desk will immediately register a complaint and e-FIR if the amount involved is more than Rs 1 lakh,” the Delhi Police said in an official statement.

“These e-FIRs will be investigated on par with regular FIRs by officers from the respective jurisdictional cyber police stations, the Crime Branch, and the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit,” it added.

The initiative reflects a growing emphasis by law enforcement agencies on combating cybercrime, which has risen steeply with the expansion of digital banking and online transactions.