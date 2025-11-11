Delhi Police receives 75 drones from IGDTUW for tech-driven policing

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has received 75 surveillance drones from the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) as part of an initiative to strengthen technology-driven policing and enhance public safety, an official said on Monday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Delhi Police and IGDTUW in the presence of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who is also the university’s chancellor, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha.

Under the collaboration, the police received a total of 75 drones -- one large, 15 medium, and 59 small -- developed and assembled by IGDTUW students with technical support from a private vendor.

The initiative, launched during the Seva Pakhwada campaign, aims to enhance women’s safety and general policing in the national capital.

According to the officials, the drones will be deployed across all 15 districts and specialized units including Crime Branch, Traffic, and Railways and Metro Police.

As part of the project, 108 women police personnel have been trained by IGDTUW to operate the drones under the initiative “Netra-Netrutva-Naari” (Vision-Leadership-Women), symbolizing women’s participation in technology-led policing.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Surender Kumar said the force has laid down Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for drone usage, ensuring compliance with privacy and data protection norms, human rights laws, and the Drone Rules, 2021.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava said the partnership aims to strengthen police capabilities through academic collaboration, technological innovation, and skill modernisation.