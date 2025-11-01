Delhi Police raid Bawana factory producing adulterated desi ghee

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has uncovered an illegal factory manufacturing adulterated desi ghee in the Bawana Industrial Area and arrested two men in connection with the operation.

The arrests followed a tip-off from an anonymous source alerting the Crime Branch to large-scale production of counterfeit ghee under multiple brand names. The accused were identified as Satender (44), son of Surat Singh, a resident of Kondli, Sonipat, Haryana, and Parveen (29), son of Ajit Singh, from Bakheta village in Rohtak district, Haryana.

According to the police, the operation was carried out on October 29 after specific intelligence was received about the factory. A team led by Inspector Lichhman and supervised by ACP Sunil Srivastava raided the premises and found both men operating the unit.

Inspection revealed that refined oil and other non-dairy substances were being used in place of genuine ghee. The factory contained industrial-scale mixing and heating units, steel vessels, blending machines, electronic weighing devices, tetra-packing and sealing machines, and rolls of printed labels and wrappers.

Police seized about 2,500 litres of packed adulterated ghee and around 1,200 litres of unpacked stock, along with packaging material in containers ranging from 100 ml to 5 litres. A case (FIR No. 0320/2025) has been registered at the Crime Branch Police Station under Sections 274, 275, 318(2), 61(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, covering offences related to the manufacture and sale of adulterated food harmful to public health, use of false labels, and other food safety violations.

Satender, once an oil cake trader, set up a fake ghee unit in Delhi with Parveen. Police are tracing the adulterated ghee’s supply network.