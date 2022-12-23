Delhi Police questions Flipkart for selling acid

New Delhi: Delhi Police has questioned the officials of e-commerce firm Flipkart for allegedly selling acid on its platform despite a ban on the substance by the Supreme



Court.

Police on December 15 issued a notice to Flipkart after the prime accused in an acid attack on a girl in Dwarka, Delhi said he bought the substance from the e-commerce website.

According to the police, the officials were questioned on Wednesday and they are not satisfied with the firm's reply.

The company had responded to the notice, saying that the acid was sold by an Agra-based firm.

According to the sources, the company responded that it acted as a platform between the buyers and the sellers. To which, they were asked about the norms being followed by the firm while facilitating both parties.

Police said whether they will be questioned again will be decided later.

It may be mentioned that in furtherance of the directions of the Supreme Court in the matter of Laxmi vs Union Of India & Ors, the home ministry had issued an advisory on 'Measures to be taken to prevent acid attacks on people and for treatment and rehabilitation of survivors' on August 30, 2013.

The home ministry had asked all states/Union Territories to take immediate steps to implement the measures mentioned in the advisory for the reduction of acid attacks and treatment and rehabilitation of acid attack survivors.

The 'consumer rights' as defined under Section 2(9) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 include the right to be protected against the marketing of goods, products or services which are hazardous to life and property.

Sale of highly corrosive acids in an easy, accessible and unregulated manner without any due diligence whatsoever by the e-marketplace entity can lead to disastrous consequences to the consumers, especially the vulnerable sections of the society, namely women and children, the ministry said.

As per Section 4 (3) of Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, no e-commerce entity shall adopt any unfair trade practice, whether in the course of business on its platform or otherwise.

Two masked men on a bike flung acid on a girl minutes after she had left her west Delhi home for school on December 14, leaving her with serious injuries.

One of the relatives of the victim said her condition is better and she will be discharged from the hospital soon.