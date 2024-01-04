Delhi Police Pursues Clues from Jamia Millia Islamia CCTV Footage in Embassy Blast Probe

New Delhi: Following the recent blast near the Israeli embassy, the Delhi Police has sought assistance from Jamia Millia Islamia, urging the university to provide CCTV footage from cameras mounted on its walls. The request comes in light of suspicions surrounding an individual who was observed at the blast site on Prithviraj Road, believed to have travelled from Jamia Nagar in southeast Delhi just hours prior to the incident.



Sources revealed on Thursday that the police's focus has honed in on this individual, who reportedly boarded an auto-rickshaw near the Jamia Millia Islamia metro station. The letter to the university specifically targets CCTV cameras facing Okhla Road, which may hold crucial footage tracking the suspect's movement as he took the auto-rickshaw.

An unnamed police officer clarified, "The letter was written to the university as multiple CCTV cameras are installed at the walls of the university. These cameras are faced towards the Okhla Road from where one of the suspects in the blast took the auto-rickshaw."

The identity of the accused remains undisclosed, yet authorities consider this individual as the primary suspect responsible for planting the bomb near the Israeli embassy on December 26, as confirmed by an officer.

In their pursuit of leads, the police have already interrogated the auto-rickshaw driver, and the investigation has notably progressed with CCTV footage analysis. The footage traces the suspect's movement post his visit to the Prithviraj Road spot, indicating a trajectory toward India Gate.

The probe into the embassy blast incident continues as the investigators meticulously piece together evidence and track the movements of potential suspects.

However, the Delhi Police have not issued any official statements regarding the ongoing investigation and have maintained discretion as they pursue the leads in this sensitive case.