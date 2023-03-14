Delhi Police proposes colour scheme for infrastructural facelift

New Delhi: The police stations at Parliament Street, North Avenue, Chanakyapuri, Connaught Place, Kalkaji and Aman Vihar are among 50 that will be renovated with Delhi Police’s official red-and-blue colour scheme ahead of September’s G20 Summit here, officials said on Monday. A proposal regarding standardisation of police station buildings was sent to the MHA last month, a senior police official told PTI.

According to the proposal, the existing police station buildings will be given a uniform look with a red-and-blue flavour on approximately 10-15 per cent of the exterior surface.

The structure and design of police stations in Delhi are not uniform, being built with different materials. While the exterior of some buildings are made of Kota stone and glass, some others have a heritage look.

“We have sent the proposal to MHA and are awaiting their approval following which work will be started,” the official said.

“A dedicated team comprising the executive engineer and junior engineers of DPHCL (Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited) has been formed to carry out the work expeditiously,” said Sikandar Singh, DPHCL’s general manager (operations).

A number of Delhi Police stations, booths and pickets on the proposed routes to be taken by foreign delegates during the summit later this year or those close to their accommodations are likely to get a facelift, the police said.

More than 50 police stations and around 30 pickets and booths, mostly in nine districts of Delhi Police, are in line for the facelift. The plan includes replacing or renovating damaged signage, gates and boundary walls.

Based on a survey conducted to identify police infrastructure and booths to be renovated, the police have identified and listed the stations, booths and kiosks for renovation, officials said.