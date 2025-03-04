Delhi Police probe hit-&-run that killed DU student

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old Delhi University student working as a newspaper vendor was killed in a road accident in Rohini, an official said on Monday.

According to the police, the victim was pursuing graduation and took up newspaper distribution to fund his education.

The incident occurred around 6:30 am on Saturday near the RTO office in Rohini when a PCR call alerted police about a road accident.

“Upon arrival, teams found a broken bicycle scattered with newspapers, but the victim had already been moved to BSA Hospital. He was declared him brought dead,” a senior police officer said.

The office further said that the deceased was identified as Rishal Singh, a resident of Budh Vihar in Delhi. He was a college student who also worked as a newspaper distributor in the mornings.

“Initial investigations suggest that an unidentified vehicle hit him, leading to his fatal injuries,” he added.

Police have registered an FIR and have launched an investigation into the matter. Teams are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle and the driver responsible.

Poonam (25), the elder sister of Rishal, shared that her family is devastated by the death of the 19-year-old, whose birthday was just three months away on June 11.

The victim had been working odd jobs, including as a newspaper vendor, since Class 11, earning around Rs 12,000 per month to fund his education and support his family. He is survived by his father (50), who works in a factory in Bawana, and his mother (45), who does stitching. He also leaves behind a younger brother and two married sisters.

“The police have not yet arrested the accused. He was very hard-working and wanted to become a stenographer. His dreams have been crushed, and the accused is still free. What will my elderly parents do now?” Poonam said.