Delhi Police prepares for AAP’s rally at Ramlila Maidan today

New Delh:The Delhi Police has made elaborate arrangements with checking at every gate and deployment of paramilitary personnel in and around the Ramlila Maidan for INDIA block’s ‘Maharally’ organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on March 31, officials said on Saturday.



The Delhi Police has allowed the rally to take place with certain conditions, including no march, no tractor trollies, and no weapons in central Delhi, they said.

Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are expected to attend the rally. It is being held in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest and allegations of misuse of agencies against the opposition by the BJP-led central government.

Although the rally is allowed, Section 144 will remain imposed at the DDU Marg, where the offices of political parties are located, an officer said. No march will be allowed from the Ramlila Maidan, he said, adding that strict action will be taken if any violations take place.