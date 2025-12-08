Delhi Police podcast Kissa Khaki Ka marks milestone with 200 episodes

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s weekly podcast ‘Kissa Khaki Ka’ has completed 200 episodes, marking a significant milestone for the force’s storytelling initiative. The achievement comes under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha, IPS. The police department also acknowledged the contribution of Dr Vartika Nanda, noted media educator and prison reformer, who lends her voice to the series and offers key editorial inputs.

Produced by the Delhi Police social media team, the podcast was launched in January 2022 with the aim of recognising the commitment of police personnel while motivating others through real-life accounts of service. Each episode highlights the courage, resilience and investigative efforts of officers, bringing to light lesser-known stories of crime-fighting and community service across the capital.

Officials noted that the engaging narrative style and focus on humane aspects of policing have helped strengthen the public image of the Delhi Police.

A new episode is released every Sunday at 2 pm on the force’s official social media platforms.

Episodes, typically five to ten minutes long, offer listeners concise and immersive accounts of challenges faced on the ground and the determination shown by personnel in overcoming them.

The 200-episode mark underscores the growing popularity of the podcast and its role in chronicling the everyday heroism within the Delhi Police.