Delhi Police, PFWS help 200 kids watch WC cricket match

In a touching gesture of community engagement and under the banner of “Delhi Police - Dil ki Police,” the Delhi Police, in collaboration with the Police Family Welfare Society (PFWS), orchestrated a memorable outing for more than 200 children.

This heartwarming event took place at the Arun Jaitley cricket stadium in Delhi, offering these young attendees a unique opportunity to witness the live World Cup match between Australia and the Netherlands.

The initiative was a part of the “Vishwas” community policing programme in the Central District, aligning with the core values of “Delhi Police - Dil Ki Police.” Not only were children from the Police Family Welfare Society present, but arrangements were also made for 200 children from local orphanages, ensuring a broader spectrum of youngsters could partake in this memorable experience.

The joy and excitement were palpable among the children as they sat in the stands, witnessing their first live cricket match. Their smiles and animated expressions illuminated the stadium, turning this event into a day to remember. It was a heartening sight, as these children reveled in the thrill of the game, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Delhi Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

The Delhi Police expressed their gratitude to the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket

in India (BCCI) for their unwavering support in making this event possible. It was a testament to the power of collaboration and the shared commitment to community well-being.

This wonderful endeavour would not have been achievable without the guidance and support of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and Ritu Arora, Chairperson of the Delhi Police Family Welfare Society. Their dedication to the welfare of the community and the well-being of its children shone brightly through this event, Sain mentioned.