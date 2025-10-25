Delhi Police pays tribute to martyrs

New Delhi: Delhi Police paid tribute to its martyrs at the National Police Memorial in Chanakyapuri here on Friday as part of the All India Police Commemoration Day observance. According to a statement, Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha led senior officers in laying wreaths at the central sculpture of the memorial to honour police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The day began with a symbolic “Run for Martyrs” from Nehru Park to the memorial, led by Golchha and other senior officers, followed by floral tributes.

“Family members of Delhi Police martyrs also visited the memorial, watched a video presentation on police valour, and paid homage at the Wall of Valour, which bears the names of fallen personnel,” the statement read. In the evening, the Commissioner, along with senior officers and their spouses, visited the memorial again for wreath-laying and a band display by the Delhi Police Brass and Pipe Bands.

The day’s observance concluded with a Beating Retreat ceremony in honour of Delhi Police martyrs.