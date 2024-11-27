Delhi Police on high alert after meet with Home Minister Shah

NEW DELHI: After a crucial meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, things seem to be getting hot at the Delhi Police headquarters. In wake of the Home Minister being dissatisfied with the law and order situation in Delhi, major changes in the department are now being discussed. The changes have now begun at station level with orders to audit all 227 police stations.

Senior officials—Special Commissioners of Police to Additional DCsP—have been entrusted with conducting a visit and inspection of police stations. Every officer has been given a booklet indicating the points to be evaluated during the visit. The audit would be of records of January 1, 2023-November 15, 2024.

The inspection would focus on the cases registered, their investigation processes, and charge-sheeting status. Other focus areas would include satisfactory redressal of complaints, action against habitual offenders, and procedure for receiving public complaints, among others. Preventive measures against street crimes and maintenance of police station buildings also form an important focus area.

Auditing will also be done by involving top officers, from the Police Commissioner down the hierarchy to Special CsP, Joint CsP, Additional CsP, DCsP, and Additional DCsP. They have been given sub-divisions across 70 subdivisions of the 15 districts of Delhi led by ACsP.

It has been learnt that from the inspectors, findings in these inspections were to be used as a basis for police station improvements. However, some of the officers are worried about what might happen concerning stations having some bad audit reports. The aim of this exercise is to improve law and order in Delhi. Police station heads must submit reports by December 5. This close monitoring has prompted serious discussions within the department on the next steps.