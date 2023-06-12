Delhi Police official loses over Rs 2L on pretext of getting cashback offer

New Delhi: Four people, including a couple, were arrested for allegedly cheating a Delhi Police official of over Rs two lakh on the pretext of receiving a cashback on an online transaction, officials said on Sunday.



The accused have been identified as Kurban Ali (29), his wife Sana Parveen (27), Souvik Panja (27) and Ajay Jana (27), they said. Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Vinod Tyagi, posted in East district, in his

complaint alleged that he received a call from an unknown number on which the fraudster told him about a cashback he had won on a PhonePe transaction, police said.

The fraudster told him to download an application to get the cashback. The ASI downloaded the application, which gave full access to his mobile to the swindlers, a senior police officer said.

Following this, the fraudster transferred Rs.2,12,000 from his bank account, and credit card through multiple transactions, he said.

During the investigation, it was found that the cheated amount was transferred into a digital wallet, which was linked to four to five different bank accounts in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and other parts of the country, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Information was procured regarding the alleged bank accounts in which the cheated amount was transferred from the complainant’s account, the officer said. “The amount was transferred to a digital wallet of an account of Indane Gas Agency situated in West Bengal. After obtaining links and details of bank accounts, our team conducted multiple raids in UP’s Sitapur and West Bengal,” Guguloth said.

During raids, two of the accused persons were apprehended from Sitapur and the remaining accused persons from east Midnapore West Bengal, respectively, she said.

Police said the entire cheated amount was recovered from the accused. Chequebooks, ATM cards along with passbooks were recovered from the possession of accused Ali and Parveen, she added. Police said Ali, a nursing graduate, used to run a medical store while Panja worked as a manager in a gas agency.