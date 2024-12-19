Delhi Police, NCB launch joint crackdown on drug trafficking

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Delhi Police, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has launched an initiative targeting drug abuse and trafficking in the city on Wednesday, an official said.

“This campaign combines public awareness programmes with surprise checks, aiming to curb drug abuse, enhance public safety, and engage the community in the fight against narcotics,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Bhisham Singh.

“The drive was conducted in the New Friends Colony and Vishwavidyalaya (North Campus of Delhi University) areas, which have been identified as key hotspots,” he added.

Police said the awareness drive included sessions and talks highlighting the health risks and legal consequences of drug abuse. Officials from the ANTF, local police and NCB, along with the dog squad, carried out random checks at key locations, they said.