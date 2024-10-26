Delhi Police nabs parole jumper

NEW DELHI: The Interstate Cell of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a parole jumper wanted in a 2001 kidnapping-for-ransom and murder case registered at the Badarpur Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Neeraj Chaudhary (50) resident of Kichha, Uttarakhand.

According to the police, On November 21, 2001, Chaudhary, along with accomplices Rajender Singh and Vikram Yadav, allegedly kidnapped Ratan Rai from Badarpur, Delhi, demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakhfrom his wife.

The kidnappers held Rai hostage in his own car overnight, evading the police who had circulated his vehicle details throughout Delhi.

When police intercepted their vehicle near Deepak Petrol Pump in Dilshad Garden, the kidnappers fired before attempting a high-

speed escape.

During the chase, they threw Rai from the vehicle, resulting in injuries that later caused his death. FIRs were filed, including one at Badarpur Police Station for kidnapping with ransom.

Chaudhary and his associates were eventually arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment.

In 2024, an ISC team led by Inspector Mahipal tracked Chaudhary, identifying his wife’s beauty parlour in Uttarakhand. Tracing contacts to a mobile number active in Dwarka, Delhi, they apprehended Chaudhary,