Delhi Police nabs Nangloi shooters within 24 hrs

NEW DELHI: A video of a firing incident in Nangloi, Delhi, has resurfaced on social media, sparking renewed discussions.

The case, which occurred on September 28, was resolved within 24 hours by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Special CP Law and Order, Madhup Kumar Tiwari stated, “The Special Cell and the Special Task Force apprehended the two miscreants within 24 hours of the incident, who had opened fire outside a shop in Nangloi, causing panic in the area.”

The police also recovered a semi-automatic pistol, another firearm, and live ammunition from the offenders. Authorities confirmed that measures were taken to ensure the safety of the shop owner following the incident.

Praising the swift police response, Tiwari remarked, “The Delhi Police remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

“This case exemplifies our determination to solve crimes swiftly. Our team worked tirelessly to bring the culprits to justice, ensuring prompt action.”