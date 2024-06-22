Delhi Police nabs men using dating apps to rob women

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested two habitual robbers for their involvement in the robbery of a woman’s residence, whom they met through the Jaumo dating app.



The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Dabri Police Station.

The accused were identified as Vijay Kamal Kumar (28), and Rahul (35), both residents of Mohan Garden, Delhi.

According to the Police, on May 31, a 35-year-old woman from Uttam Nagar reported a robbery. She had met a man named “Jatin” on the Jaumo app, who, along with an accomplice, visited her home on May 30. They tied her up, assaulted her, and stole her gold jewelry, cash, and mobile phone. The case was registered at Dabri Police Station, Dwarka District.

Given the severity of the crime, a dedicated team Delhi Police team led by Inspector Kamlesh Kumar and supervised by ACP Ramavtar and DCP Ankit Singh was formed to investigate.

The team analysed CCTV footage and mobile phone call details, revealing connections to other robberies in the Rohini district. Another victim from Rohini reported a similar incident, and further investigation linked the same culprits to a robbery at a jewelry shop in Rohini on March 23.

The criminals used the same Creta car with fake number plates in all their crimes.

On Tuesday, Anti Auto Theft Squad Dwarka of the Delhi Police received information leading to the arrest of Rahul outside Safdarjung Hospital. Vijay Kamal Kumar was subsequently apprehended from Vipin Garden. They confessed to their crimes, and the stolen Creta car and scooty were recovered.

The accused Vijay Kumar Kamal and Rahul were involved in multiple robbery cases.

They used the dating app Jaumo to lure victims, befriending them, and then robbing their homes.

Vijay Kumar Kamal has a criminal history including four prior cases of cash and jewelry robbery, while his accomplice, Rahul has a past record involving arms robbery.

The accused Vijay Kumar Kamal, began his criminal activities in 2016 with a cash robbery. He was later involved in multiple jewelry shop robberies and a vehicle theft case.

The accused Rahul ran a gym and had been previously arrested with Vijay in a cash robbery case.