Delhi Police nabs man in UPI fraud and mule account case

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Cyber Cell has arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a UPI fraud case linked to a mule account network during its special drive, “Cyber Hawk 4.0”.

The accused, identified as Parvez, a resident of Daryaganj, was apprehended after investigators traced the fraudulent transaction to a mule bank account used to receive the cheated amount.

The case came to light following a complaint lodged on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), wherein the victim reported that Rs 23,800 was fraudulently debited from his account in two transactions around 2.21 pm on February 13. Of this, Rs 23,000 was transferred to a bank account linked to the accused.

A case was registered at Daryaganj police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation was initiated.

During scrutiny of cyber complaints and mule accounts under the Cyber Hawk 4.0 drive, police identified the suspicious account at Union Bank of India that had received the funds. A team tracked the account holder and arrested Parvez on April 5.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that he had provided his bank account to a relative to facilitate the transaction. Police said Rs 14,000 was subsequently transferred to the relative, while the remaining amount could not be moved after the account was flagged and frozen.

Verification through the Crime and Criminal Information System revealed that the accused is a habitual offender, allegedly involved in around 11 previous cases, including theft and snatching, registered at Kashmere Gate, Daryaganj and Hauz Qazi police stations.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the mule account network and trace additional linked cyber fraud transactions.