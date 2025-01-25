MillenniumPost
Home > Delhi > Delhi Police nabs man in Rs 15 cr Covid vaccine scam
Delhi

Delhi Police nabs man in Rs 15 cr Covid vaccine scam

BY MPost25 Jan 2025 12:18 AM IST

New Delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has arrested a man who had been absconding for nearly three years in a Rs 15 crore fraud case, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Prafulla Kumar Nayak, who impersonated an officer from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, played a key role in duping victims by promising work orders related to Covid-19 vaccine transportation during the pandemic, the EOW statement read.

The case originated in 2022 following a complaint by one Sunil Kaushik, who alleged that he was defrauded of Rs 4 crore under the pretext of securing government contracts for vaccine transportation. “Four additional complaints revealed a similar modus operandi, with the accused collectively duping victims of over Rs 15 crore,” Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW) Amrutha Guguloth said in the statement.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X