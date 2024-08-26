Delhi Police nabs key suspect in attempted murder case in 24 hrs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested an individual for an attempted murder over retaliation.



The accused was identified as Altamas (25) son of Ameeruddin resident of New Mustafabad, Delhi.

According to the police, the incident in question occurred on the night of Friday in New Mustafabad, North-East Delhi.

A resident, Umair, was attacked by a group of individuals including Faisal and Altamas, following an earlier altercation on August 21. The case was promptly registered at Dayal Pur Police Station on August 24, with charges under sections 109(1), 3(5) BNS, and 25/27 of the Arms Act.

The Crime Branch, under the leadership of Inspectors Pankaj Malik and Rohit Kumar, immediately launched an investigation.

The team of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch acted quickly. Utilising extensive CCTV footage and human intelligence, they tracked down one of the key suspects, Altamas.

Under the close supervision of ACP Ramesh Chander Lamba, the team employed both technical surveillance and ground intelligence to locate Altamas within 24 hours of the crime. He was arrested while hiding in a nearby area, bringing a crucial breakthrough in the case.

During interrogation, Altamas confessed to his involvement in the attempted murder. He revealed that the attack was a retaliatory action following an earlier confrontation with Umair.

On the night of the attack, the group, led by Faisal, fired at Umair with a pistol. Although Umair was injured, he managed to disarm Faisal and escaped further harm, as the assailants attempted but failed to fire additional rounds.

The police are actively pursuing the remaining suspects, including Faisal and others involved in the crime.

The arrest of Altamas, who comes from a lower-middle-class family and works in a local garment factory, has provided vital leads that may soon lead to the apprehension of all involved parties.