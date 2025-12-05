Delhi Police nabs history-sheeter wanted in robbery, snatching cases from Ghaziabad

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a history-sheeter wanted in multiple robbery and snatching cases from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Gaurav, had been absconding after securing bail in an Arms Act case registered in 2021 at Nand Nagri police station and was declared a proclaimed offender on September 11 this year, he said.

Police received specific information about the movement of the absconder. The inputs were further developed, and the team kept the suspect under discreet surveillance in Ghaziabad before apprehending him.

During interrogation, Gaurav allegedly disclosed involvement in several incidents of robbery, snatching and offences under the Arms Act across East Delhi and Ghaziabad, targeting commuters and pedestrians along with his associates, the officials said.

Police said he has seven previous criminal involvements, adding that further investigation is underway.