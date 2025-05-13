Delhi Police nabs gang-affiliated robbery accused on the run for 23 months

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed offender, who had been on the run for 23 months in connection with an armed robbery attempt on a money exchanger in Barakhamba road here last year, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Rajiv Singh (37), is an active member of Narender alias Chotu gang and was apprehended from Chauhanpura in Greater Noida, police said.

The case regarding a failed robbery bid by three armed assailants on June 16, 2023 was registered at the Barakhamba Police Station, they said.

The accused, including Singh, had attempted to loot silver at gunpoint from a money exchanger, police said.

Singh had subsequently been declared a proclaimed offender by the city court on September 12, 2023.

"Acting on a tip-off, a team monitored movements of Singh's associates to track him down. A trap was laid, leading to his arrest," said a police officer.

Singh revealed during interrogation that he previously worked in the housekeeping department of a Gurugram-based firm, where he met Rohit Thakur, police said.

Thakur introduced him to Narender alias Chotu, who lured him into a robbery in Agra involving 250 kg of silver, they said.

After serving 14 months in prison for that crime, Singh continued his association with the gang and later participated in the Barakhamba Road robbery attempt, police said.