Delhi Police nabs burglar ‘Doremon’

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a serial burglar nicknamed “Doremon” and his associate in northwest Delhi, solving 11 criminal cases.

Dinesh alias Doremon (26) and Sunny (26) were apprehended on March 11 during night patrolling near Raja Park while dragging a motorcycle later found to be stolen. A spring-actuated knife was recovered from Dinesh.

Police said Dinesh, a “bad character” of Ashok Vihar police station with 17 previous cases, and Sunny confessed to several burglaries. mpost