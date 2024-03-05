Delhi Police nabs Bangladeshi man from Kolkata for sending hoax e-mail about explosive on flight

New Delhi: Delhi’s IGI Airport police have arrested Mohd. Nazrul Islam, a 29-year-old Bangladeshi national confessed to sending a hoax threat email regarding explosives on a flight from Delhi to Kolkata.



The accused aimed to cancel the flight to avoid his brother-in-law, who was meant to arrive in Kolkata, and potentially expose the web of lies Nazrul had spun to evade his lenders in Bangladesh, the officials informed on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police IGI Airport Usha Rangnani stated that the incident unfolded on February 27, when an email was sent to the Airport

Duty Manager at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, alleging safety issues on Flight No SG8263 from Delhi to Kolkata.

The email falsely claimed that someone was carrying explosives, prompting a full emergency declaration at the Delhi airport.

Later, a dedicated team, led by Inspector Vijender Rana comprising Inspector Ajay Yadav, Inspector Ramveer, Sub Iinspector Ashok, and Head Constable Vinod was tasked with investigating the incident.

Despite technical challenges, the team traced the source of the email to a Wi-Fi connection in the Classic Hotel on Park Street, Kolkata, where the accused was staying.

Upon interrogation, Nazrul confessed to sending the email to cancel the flight, fearing his brother-in-law’s visit would uncover his deception.

Nazrul, who had falsely claimed to be pursuing a PhD in the USA, had married a woman from Punjab, India, under the pretense of being a student.

His wife, suspicious of his claims, had sent her brother to investigate, Rangnani mentioned.

Further investigation revealed that Nazrul was also evading lenders in Bangladesh, owing around 50 lakh Takas (Bangladeshi currency).

His deceitful actions spanned continents, as he used fake profiles and lies to manipulate others for his gain.

The accused, Mohd. Nazrul Islam has been arrested and charged under Sections 182 and 505(1)B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

His mobile phone, used to send the hoax email, has been seized as evidence, Rangnani confirmed.