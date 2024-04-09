Delhi Police nabs ATM fraud duo targeting elderly victims

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two men for their involvement in ATM frauds, targeting primarily the elderly. The police were alerted about the fraud through a complaint registered at the Aman Vihar Police Station.



The arrested accused were identified as Ravi (26), and Bunty (23), both residents of Sultanpuri, Delhi.

According to the Police, the accused were apprehended with 35 ATM cards from various banks, a point of sale/money transfer machine, and Rs 4500 in cash.

These arrests were made following a complaint by a 60-year-old woman, leading to the uncovering of a larger scheme of duping people at ATM booths.

The breakthrough in the case came after a senior citizen from Rohini, Delhi, reported that two individuals had offered to help her withdraw money from an ATM booth, only to later clone her card and fraudulently withdraw Rs 18,000 from her account

The case, registered an FIR on March 15, sparked an extensive investigation by the police, under the guidance of senior officials. Utilising local informers and scrutinising CCTV footage near the crime scene, the Delhi police team, led by Sub-inspector Manish Kumar and supervised by ACP of the Aman Vihar, managed to track down the suspects.

Ravi and Bunty were caught in Sultanpuri, Delhi, on April 3, thanks to a tip-off. Upon interrogation, they confessed to their crimes, revealing their modus operandi of preying on vulnerable individuals at unguarded ATM booths, where they would swap or clone the victims’ cards under the guise of assisting them.

The accused Ravi and Bunty, who have had previous run-ins with the law, now, face charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including theft and fraud.

The recovery of the ATM cards and the POS machine from their possession marks a significant victory for the Delhi Police in their ongoing efforts to combat financial fraud.

The incident has prompted police to issue warnings to the public, especially the elderly, advising caution when seeking help at ATMs.

The recent arrest of two ATM fraudsters in Delhi serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of vigilance and the necessity to report any suspicious activities.

The case involving Ravi and Bunty, who preyed on the elderly by cloning ATM cards, highlights the sophisticated tactics employed by criminals to dupe unsuspecting victims.