Delhi Police nabs 6 cyber fraudsters from Bihar, Jharkhand

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested six cyber fraudsters from Bihar and Jharkhand who used to “sell their bank accounts” on the commission basis and dupe people, officials said on Sunday.



The accused have been identified as Raushan Kumar Shukla, Shivendra Kumar, Tushar Karmakar, Sagar Karmakar, Rahul Patro and Raju Patro, they said.

According to police, the complainant saw an advertisement online where someone was seeking financial help for their ailing relative. The woman subsequently mentioned her contact information under the post, they said.

On December 2 last year, the woman got a call from an unknown number. The caller told her that his relative is in need of money for medical purposes, DCP (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

Later, he called again, informing her that his friend, Raushan Kumar Shukla, would contact her. "The complainant then received a WhatsApp call and transferred Rs 3 lakh on December 3 as help. The accused later switched off their phone, prompting an FIR," the DCP said. The investigation revealed Rs 36 lakh circulated among several accounts. Raushan was arrested in Bettiah, Bihar, and disclosed sharing his bank details with co-accused Shivendra Kumar, who then shared them with Mantu Thakur and Vikash Thakur.