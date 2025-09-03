Delhi Police nab youth in Bindapur murder

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in the murder of a Bindapur resident. The accused, Ashad alias Arshad, son of Mohd Majid and resident of Bharat Vihar, Rajapuri, was apprehended from Katewara Village on September 1 after a planned operation based on secret intelligence.

Ashad had been absconding since the August 17 murder of Kuldeep Singh, who was stabbed to death after a quarrel involving Ritik alias Dancer, Munna and others. While Pawan and Munna were arrested earlier, Ashad and several accomplices remained on the run.

Police said Ashad also had a criminal history. In May, he was involved in an abduction and robbery case in Vikaspuri, where a complainant was dragged from his car and assaulted before the attackers fled with the vehicle.

During interrogation, Ashad confessed to his role in both crimes. Investigators said he evaded arrest by working as a salesman in Uttam Nagar while frequently changing phones and addresses.