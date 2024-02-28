Delhi Police nab notorious ‘Bunty and Babli’ style car theft duo

The Delhi Police have arrested a couple for car theft, executed in a manner like the infamous ‘Bunty and Babli’.

The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at the Janakpuri Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Sandeep alias Munna (27), and Reena (27), both residents of Palam, Delhi.

According to the Police, on the evening of February 22, a distress call to the police reported a car theft under unusual circumstances.

The complainant recounted how, in a bid to assist a seemingly distressed couple, he offered them a lift. However, seizing an opportunity, the couple made away with his vehicle when he momentarily stepped out, leaving behind a tale of deceit and theft. The couple was captured following an intensive analysis of CCTV footage and digital surveillance.

Their arrest was the result of meticulous teamwork of the Delhi Police team, under the supervision of SHO Yashpal Singh and ACP Suma Madda of Rajouri Garden.

The operation brought to light the cunning methods employed by modern-day thieves and highlighted the effectiveness of the police force’s surveillance techniques.

Upon interrogation, the accused revealed a desperate financial situation, driven by alcohol addiction and a lack of income, which pushed them to commit the crime.

Sandeep, a matriculate, and Reena, with education up to the 7th standard, were living together in Uttam Nagar and struggling to make ends meet.

The police team’s effort to track down the culprits involved a detailed examination of digital footprints and CCTV footage, leading to the swift recovery of the stolen items.