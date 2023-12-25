Delhi Police nab man for theft of 40 phones while posing as courier person

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested an individual for his involvement in a major theft case in which he posed as a courier person.



The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at Ghazipur Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Pradeep Singh (23), a resident of Nagla Permal village, Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the investigation, led by a dedicated team from the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, unfolded when more than 40 mobile phones and a smartwatch were reported stolen in the Ghazipur area.

Fifteen mobile phones were specifically detailed in the case, prompting a comprehensive approach involving technical and manual data analysis.

The breakthrough occurred when the team discovered that a courier person, Pradeep Singh, had orchestrated the theft through fraudulent means.

Technical surveillance traced the location of one stolen mobile phone to Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

A team of the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police successfully apprehended the suspect after intense efforts.

During interrogation, Singh confessed to his involvement in the Ghazipur theft case.

A total of 15 mobile phones (Apple and OnePlus) mentioned in the FIR were recovered from his possession, with an additional 25 mobile phones and an Apple Watch retrieved from his residence.

The modus operandi employed by Singh involved using a fake Aadhaar card to secure a job in a courier company.

Once established in his role, he would order electronic items under false identities and abscond with the items upon delivery.

Subsequently, he sold the stolen mobile phones in the market, accumulating substantial profits. The recovered items include 40 mobile phones of various makes, including Apple, OnePlus, and VIVO, along with one Apple Watch.

Singh, who had studied up to the 12th class in Agra, initially worked in a courier company there before relocating to Delhi to make easy money.