Delhi Police nab fugitive who escaped Goa police custody

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested an individual who had escaped from the custody of the Goa Police at Mumbai Airport while being transported to Goa.

An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal.

The accused has been identified as Imad Khan (33), a resident of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the accused had extorted Rs 30 lakh from a businessman by posing as an Inspector of the Delhi Crime Branch.

Khan was initially arrested by the Goa Police in connection with an FIR under multiple sections of the IPC, including extortion and criminal intimidation.

However, on June 19, 2024, he managed to flee from police custody at Sahar Airport, Mumbai, after a scuffle with the escorting officers. A fresh case was registered at the Sahar Police Station, Mumbai, following his escape.

The case involved Khan and his associate, identified as a woman, who posed as Special Police from the Delhi Narcotics Cell.

They extorted Rs 20 lakh from the victim by threatening to release an obscene video on social media.

Subsequently, another Rs 10 lakh was extracted through continuous threats, forcing the victim to file a complaint on February 26, 2024.

After months on the run, Khan’s whereabouts were traced to Dehradun, near Shimla Bypass Road, with the help of technical surveillance.

A team led by Inspector Vivekanand of the Cyber Cell, Daryaganj, and under the supervision of ACP Pawan Kumar, conducted the operation. Khan was finally apprehended on March 28.

During interrogation, Khan admitted to his involvement in the extortion scheme along with a woman and other associates.

He revealed that after absconding, he kept changing locations to evade arrest. Further investigations are ongoing, and the concerned authorities have been notified about his arrest.