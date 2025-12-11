Delhi Police nab four in investment fraud

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested four cyber fraudsters for an online investment fraud.

The police were informed about the fraud through complaints registered on the national cybercrime reporting portal.

According to the police, the accused are connected to at least 163 cyber fraud complaints registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) across multiple states and union territories. The victim reported that he had been added to a WhatsApp group named “71

Abbott,” where members posed as representatives of an investment firm. They allegedly promised returns of up to 300 percent and persuaded him to make multiple payments at different stages.